PIA’s return to UK soon as UK Air Safety Committee set to review ban

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other Pakistani carriers are set to return to United Kingdom after having a five-year-long ban.

UK Air Safety Committee is set to conduct a key meeting on March 20, 2025, where it will review the cases of all Pakistani airlines, including the national flag carrier. This meeting could mark the end of the restrictions that have been in place since July 2020, following the scandal involving fake pilot licenses.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is optimistic that the committee will approve the resumption of flights for Pakistani airlines to the UK. The ban, which was initially imposed due to concerns about pilot certification and safety, has caused significant disruption to travel between Pakistan and the UK, two countries with strong bilateral ties.

After restoration of Pakistani airline services in Europe, CAA officials are hopeful that the UK will follow suit, granting approval for flights to resume shortly. This move would be a major relief for travelers and businesses alike, restoring direct air connections between Pakistan and one of its key international markets.

PIA and other Pakistani airlines are preparing to resume their operations in the UK as soon as the ban is lifted, signaling a new chapter for aviation relations between Pakistan and the UK.

CAA officials have expressed their confidence that the decision will go in their favor, bringing an end to years of uncertainty for both the airlines and passengers.