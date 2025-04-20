Aaqib Javed to step down as Pakistan Head Coach as PCB sets sights on new leadership

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Team’s devastating performances spurred Mohsin Naqvi led cricket board to start looking for new talent.

In this regard, Pakistan Cricket Board officially opened up the search for a new head coach. Despite advertisement for the position, current head coach Aaqib Javed remains in charge, though reports suggest he may be transitioning to a different role within the board.

In recently ad, PCB sought applications from experienced coaches who hold a Level III qualification and have at least 10 years of experience at the national or domestic level. The board is looking for a highly qualified candidate with excellent leadership, administrative, and management skills to lead the men’s national team on a permanent basis.

Although Aaqib Javed’s tenure is still intact, he has reportedly expressed interest in stepping down from his coaching role to take on a new challenge as the Director of the High-Performance Centre. The PCB has also issued an advertisement for this position, suggesting that Javed may soon shift his focus to this important area of player development.

The seasoned player was brought in as interim head coach after the PCB’s fallout with former coaches Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie. Despite his experience and stature as a former fast bowler, his time in charge has been marked by disappointment.

Under his leadership, Men in Green was eliminated from the Champions Trophy at the group stage, and the team suffered a series of crushing defeats in their subsequent matches.

Though his contract was extended to oversee Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand, the team’s struggles continued, with Pakistan losing seven out of eight one-day internationals.