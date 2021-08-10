COAS Bajwa, Chinese ambassador discuss CPEC, regional security situation

09:17 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
COAS Bajwa, Chinese ambassador discuss CPEC, regional security situation
RAWALPINDI – Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi today (Tuesday).

According to Director General ISPR, matters of mutual interests, defence collaboration, progress on CPEC and regional security were discussed in detail during the meeting.

The Chinese ambassador appreciated Pakistan's sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region. He also reiterated China's continued to support to Pakistan as a strategic partner.

Director General Inter-Services Intelligence Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed was also present during the meeting.

China launches third multi-role warship for ... 10:46 PM | 3 Aug, 2021

The launching ceremony of third ship of four Type-054 Class Frigate constructed for Pakistan Navy, was held at Hudong ...

