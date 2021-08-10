PITB and JS Bank to provide smooth payment mechanism to freelance community: MOU signed

LAHORE – Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has signed an MoU with JS Bank to provide a secure and smooth payment mechanism to the freelance community

The MoU was signed by PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif and Najeeb Ahmad, Head of Special Asset Management at JS Bank on behalf of their respective organizations in a ceremony held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP).

PITB Head of Freelancing Wing Chaudhry Ahmad Islam, JS Bank Product Manager-Digital Financial Services Khushnuma Jamal and focal person Mahnoor Ikram along with officials from State Bank of Pakistan were present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, PITB DG eGov Sajid Latif stated, ‘PITB has successfully trained over 30,000 freelancers across Pakistan so far. We plan to train a minimum of 100,000 freelancers by the end of this year,” he added.

Najeeb Ahmad, Head of Special Asset Management - JS Bank stated, “Our partnership with PITB is another step in our efforts to drive entrepreneurship amongst the youth of Pakistan.This specially designed solution offers registered freelancers complete fee waiver on ATM withdrawals, specified international e-commerce payments Inter Bank Fund Transfer (IBFT) and account maintenance fee. In addition, as a special incentive Master Card Gold Debit card will be given at zero cost."

The collaboration between the two will be an avenue to support freelancers through the provision of Freelancer Current Account/Home Remittance Current Account.