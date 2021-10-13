Top reasons that make vivo Y33s the most desirable mid ranger of 2021

Smartphones these days are such an important part of our lifestyle, that it has almost become an extension of our personalities. vivo, the leading global smartphone brand recognises this and continues to elevate user experience with each product by constantly innovating and creating newer products that best suit the evolving needs of consumers.

Today we will be talking about the newest entrant of the Y series portfolio, vivo Y33s, and all the wonders it can do! To begin with, the smartphone is a stunner with regard to its design and a maestro when it comes to aspects like camera, storage, and battery. Here are the top 5 reasons why vivo Y33s is going to ace consumer expectations in the mid-range segment.

1. Fabulous Camera Setup: The all new vivo Y33s comes packed with a 50MP Rear Camera, that is supported with a 2MP Bokeh Camera and a 2MP Super Macro Camera beautifully crafted into vivo’s signature Dual Tone Step, inviting users to explore the powerful imaging technologies that lie within. The 50MP Rear Camera sensor revolutionizes high-definition photography with pristine clarity irrespective of zoom in or crop.

The smartphone is also equipped with vivo’s signature Super Night algorithm that allows the latest RAW-level super noise reduction technology to combine multiple frames to deliver supreme clarity. The smartphone gives the user the flexibility to shoot night shots like a seasoned pro with four sets of Stylish Night Filters, designed by professional photographers exclusively for vivo.

The brand new Y33s is also inclusive of EIS Ultra Stable Video that lets users capture the world in motion. When the phone shakes while holding it up, the rear camera EIS automatically kicks in to deliver steady results. In the meantime, features like Face Beauty for Videos and Smart Editing turn raw footage into beautiful reels that clearly capture the highlights of the shots. It also comes with Eye Autofocus that is dedicated to keeping a steady focus on the subject and always ready to spring into action to help you create portrait showpieces.

When it comes to mastering backlit scenes, the art is in the balance. Super HDR in the vivo Y33s automatically accentuates colors in highlights, while sharpening details in shadows, for a final image that is harmonious across every inch.

The smartphone also features a 16 MP front camera for great selfies in HD quality that helps users look confident and radiant throughout the day. All thanks to the inbuilt Multi-Style Portrait for the front camera that offers a selection of styles to suit the user’s mood or outfit. Features like Face Beauty and bokeh easily achieve a stunning, glamorous, and natural look. The smartphone also features a Super Night Selfie noise reduction technology and Smart Screen Flash to light up the user’s face against a background that’s rich in detail for exceptional results.

2. Premium Design: The Y33s exudes a slim and trendy design with a luxurious and premium feel. This slender phone with a 2.5D packs a massive battery into an 8.0mm thin body. The 182g device is a piece of surprisingly lightweight tech that allows a comfortable and hassle-free hold. The simple aesthetic of Vivo's Dual Tone Step in the camera alignment also adds to the elegance of the device. The smartphone features top-notch textures and hues with the following options:

· Mirror Black: The latest double-layer coating technique intertwines the elegant shade of black with a glossy sheen. Look into this black mirror, one discovers a hidden world of light, shadow, texture, and endless luster

· Midday Dream: Basked in an eye-catching brilliance of an orange and blue gradient that catches the light at every turn, the device beams a delicate AG texture with a frosted feel. A further liquid crystal coating adds smoothness and makes the phone less prone to fingerprints. Building on to the design aesthetic, vivo Y33s is unlocked in one seamless motion with a side power button that is also a strong fingerprint scanner. Alternatively, Face Wake unlocks the phone whenever needed in the blink of an eye.

3. Battery Backup: The all-new vivo Y33s is equipped with a 5000mAh Battery + 18W Fast Charge that defies all battery woes for a consumer. The smartphone features three powerful tactics: a 5000mAh (TYP) battery, 18W Fast Charge, and vivo Energy Guardian (VEG). With the help of these, the user can charge the phone quickly to make full use of the large battery capacity and enjoy efficient energy management.

The smartphone also features a thoughtful reverse charging function that turns the phone into a mobile power bank that powers other devices for consumers who are always on the go.

4. Massive Storage: The smartphone is equipped with 8GB RAM memory. It comes with an Extended RAM 2.0 that permits the 8GB RAM to extend up to 4GB by using the idle ROM space, making switching between apps smoother and lag-free.

5. Stunning Display: The smartphone sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ in-cell display that delivers bright colors and vivid details. From the fingertip to the eye, the experience is seamlessly smooth and delightful, offering undisputed clarity whether one is watching movies or playing games. It also provides protection for the user’s eyes with a built-in blue light filter.

The classy design aesthetics, supreme camera setup, along powerful battery and storage, make the Y33s a smartphone of choice in the mid-range segment. Grab your Y33s now at PKR 37,999 available across Pakistan!