10:46 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
China launches third multi-role warship for Pakistan
The launching ceremony of third ship of four Type-054 Class Frigate constructed for Pakistan Navy, was held at Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard Shanghai, China.

According Spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, Type-054 Frigates will be one of the most technologically advanced surface platforms of Pakistan Navy Fleet, fitted with latest surface, subsurface and anti-air weapon systems.

Induction of these frigates will contribute in maintaining peace, stability and power equilibrium in the Indian Ocean Region.

Pakistan Navy has contracted construction of Type 054 AP Frigates from China under a contract signed in 2017.

The first –in-class Frigate was launched in August 2020, followed by Second Frigate Launching in January 2021 at Chinese Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai.

Successful launching of 3rd Ship of the series is a testimony of deep rooted defence and diplomatic Sino-Pak relations.

