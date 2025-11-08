27th Constitutional Amendment of Pakistan [PDF File]

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet has approved the draft of 27th constitutional amendment that proposes key reforms in judicial and military structures.

The amendment proposes creation of new “Federal Constitution Court” and the position of the Chief of Defence Forces among other changes.

Following is the complete PDF file of proposed 27th constitutional amendment of Pakistan:

945442924-27th-Constitutional-Amendment-Draft

The amendment has been tabled in Senate where it has been transferred to the standing committees for further review.