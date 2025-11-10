Senator Irfan Siddiqui fighting for his life on ventilator amid ‘severe illness’

ISLAMABAD – Worrisome development for Pakistani politics, as senior PML-N leader and Senator Irfan Siddiqui has been placed on ventilator amid serious health crisis.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry shared the devastating news in a social media post. Chaudhry called Siddiqui a key political figure and urged prayers for his recovery, as the condition of senior lawmaker.

Siddiqui, a veteran politician and journalist, serves as Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and is the PML-N’s parliamentary leader in the Senate, making his health condition a matter of national concern.

He has been serving as a Senator from Punjab since March 2021, with his term extending until 2027. A seasoned journalist and political analyst, Siddiqui has previously served as Special Adviser on National Affairs to former PM Nawaz Sharif and as Press Secretary to former President Rafiq Tarar.

In 2024, he published PTI and Pakistan: From Cypher to Final Call, a collection of 56 Urdu columns analyzing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s political trajectory and the nation’s evolving political crisis.

For his contributions to journalism and public service, he received the Hilal-e-Imtiaz award from the President of Pakistan in 2014.