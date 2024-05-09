Search

Expected date of Eidul Adha 2024 and holidays schedule in Pakistan

04:18 PM | 9 May, 2024
Expected date of Eidul Adha 2024 and holidays schedule in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The 11th Islamic month, Zilqad, of 1445 AH will begin on May 10 (Friday) as moon for the new month was not sighted in Pakistan. 

The announcement was made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, the official moon sighting body in Pakistan.

The last Islamic month, Zil Hajj, would commence from June 8 if the Zilqad comprises 29 days and Eidul Adha 2024 would be marked on June 17 (Monday).

If the month of holy pilgrim would begin on June 9, the Eid festival will be observed from June 18 (Tuesday) in Pakistan. 

There are strong changes that Eidul Adha 2024 would fall on June 17 (Monday) this year. However, a final decision in this regard will be announced by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Astronomy experts have predicted that the Eid would fall on June 16 in Arab region. 

Eidul Adha 2024 Holidays in Pakistan

The holiday of Eidul Adha are expected to start from June 17 (Monday) till June 19 with all offices and schools resuming their activities on June 20.

If Eid falls on June 18, it is expected that the government would announce four holidays starting from June 17 till June 20.

An official notification in this regard will be issued by the government in light of the decision of the moon sighting committee.

