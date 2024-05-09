Electricity price expected to go up by Rs18.86 per unit for Karachi consumers

ISLAMABAD – The Karachi Electric has submitted an application to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) seeking an increase in power tariff on account of fuel cost adjustment.

The KE has sought Rs18.86 per unit increase in wake of fuel adjustment for seven months while it has suggested 29 paisas per unit decrease for two months.

Nepra will decide on the application after hearing the arguments.

A day earlier, the regulatory authority announced an increase in power tariff on account of fuel cost adjustment.

The regulatory authority has jacked up the electricity cost by Rs2.83 per unit and it will be applicable to bills for the month of May 2024.

The decision would put an additional burden of Rs26 billion on consumers while it will not be applicable to K-Electric customers and lifeline consumers.