Electricity distribution companies set for privatization, says PCB

The Privatization Commission Board (PCB) has approved the privatization of electricity distribution companies (DISCOs), marking a significant step towards addressing the key challenges of poor governance and inadequate investment faced by these entities. The board also decided to appoint financial advisors to facilitate the process.
The board meeting, chaired by Federal Minister for Investment, Communications, and Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan, emphasized the importance of ensuring a transparent and swift privatization process. Minister Khan highlighted the need for privatization to bolster and revive the national economy, with an expectation of profitability once these institutions are transferred to the private sector.
In the first phase, three DISCOs will undergo privatization. The legal procedures related to the privatization are anticipated to be completed by 2025.
Minister Khan underscored that the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) serves as a testament to the private sector's commitment to the privatization initiative. He stressed that meeting all privatization targets on time is crucial, with the final approval to be granted by the Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP).
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 27, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.85 and selling rate is 303.95.
British Pound rate is 356.25 for buying, and 360.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.85 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.85
|303.95
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.25
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.85
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.63
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.95
|186.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.85
|205.85
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.5
|204.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.70
