Imran Khan’s life under threat again as per intelligence reports, says IHC CJ

RAWALPINDI – Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on Friday said that there were fears of an attack on PTI chief Imran Khan as he cautioned the federal government and the state to look into this aspect while citing the intelligence reports.

The newly appointed top judge of IHC made these remarks as the former ruling party moved court to get a no-objection certificate for a long march and sit-in in the country’s federal capital.

During the hearing, Justice Aamer said the protest is the right of political parties and non-political entities, but he warned against violating citizens’ rights.

On PTI's request, Advocate General stated that the administration is unaware of PTI’s agitation plans. The court then maintained that if the Imran Khan-led party wanted to hold a rally, it can file a fresh application to the Deputy Commissioner and if the administration permits the party should not block the roads.

The IHC CJ also quoted England’s protest saying people protest outside PM’s residence, but they do not block roads.

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan draws ... 10:01 PM | 3 Nov, 2022 ISLAMABAD – An assassination attempt on former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan during his anti-government ...

The former Pakistani PM also reiterated threats to his life during an interview with a foreign media outlet. The outspoken politician said that he could be attacked again after an assassination attempt in Wazirabad earlier this month.

The PTI chief suffered bullet wounds earlier this month in the shooting during the long march that he led to press for early polls.