Karachi residents to get relief in electricity bills from next month

KARACHI – A major relief would be provided to electricity consumers in the country’s financial capital as K-Electric sought a price cut in two applications.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority will conduct a public hearing on KE’s plea for a reduction in power tariff on November 30.

The reduction in electricity tariff will bring a relief of Rs3.1 billion to the customers of the port city.

Reports suggest that an Rs9.71 per unit cut in the power bills has been sought by the K-Electric in those two applications.

Around Rs7 per unit on account of quarterly fuel cost adjustment for the months from July to September besides demanding low-cost electricity on account of monthly fuel price adjustment for October.

Earlier this month, NEPRA lowered the power tariff by Rs5.13 paisas per unit for K-Electric consumers.