Karachi residents to get relief in electricity bills from next month
Web Desk
01:18 PM | 18 Nov, 2022
Karachi residents to get relief in electricity bills from next month
Source: File Photo
Share

KARACHI – A major relief would be provided to electricity consumers in the country’s financial capital as K-Electric sought a price cut in two applications.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority will conduct a public hearing on KE’s plea for a reduction in power tariff on November 30.

The reduction in electricity tariff will bring a relief of Rs3.1 billion to the customers of the port city.

Reports suggest that an Rs9.71 per unit cut in the power bills has been sought by the K-Electric in those two applications.

Around Rs7 per unit on account of quarterly fuel cost adjustment for the months from July to September besides demanding low-cost electricity on account of monthly fuel price adjustment for October.

Another ‘shock’ for power consumers as NEPRA ... 03:58 PM | 26 Oct, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has notified another increase in electricity tariff ...

Earlier this month, NEPRA lowered the power tariff by Rs5.13 paisas per unit for K-Electric consumers.

More From This Category
No complaints from Saudi Arabia over Toshakhana ...
12:54 PM | 18 Nov, 2022
Karachi Board announces inter part 1 pre-medical ...
11:49 AM | 18 Nov, 2022
UN adopts Pakistan’s resolution on right to ...
11:06 AM | 18 Nov, 2022
SHC directs ECP to issue schedule for local body ...
10:44 AM | 18 Nov, 2022
Punjab bans trans-themed movie Joyland despite ...
09:48 AM | 18 Nov, 2022
Court grants 12-day physical remand of attacker ...
09:15 AM | 18 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Romanian woman, mother of two, travels to Pakistan to marry Mian Channu man (DP Exclusive)
12:24 PM | 18 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr