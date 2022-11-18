Karachi residents to get relief in electricity bills from next month
KARACHI – A major relief would be provided to electricity consumers in the country’s financial capital as K-Electric sought a price cut in two applications.
National Electric Power Regulatory Authority will conduct a public hearing on KE’s plea for a reduction in power tariff on November 30.
The reduction in electricity tariff will bring a relief of Rs3.1 billion to the customers of the port city.
Reports suggest that an Rs9.71 per unit cut in the power bills has been sought by the K-Electric in those two applications.
Around Rs7 per unit on account of quarterly fuel cost adjustment for the months from July to September besides demanding low-cost electricity on account of monthly fuel price adjustment for October.
Another ‘shock’ for power consumers as NEPRA ... 03:58 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has notified another increase in electricity tariff ...
Earlier this month, NEPRA lowered the power tariff by Rs5.13 paisas per unit for K-Electric consumers.
