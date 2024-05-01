Morocco's Agency of International Cooperation (AMCI) has extended a generous opportunity to students in Pakistan by announcing scholarships for undergraduate, master’s, and PhD programs at the country's public institutions for the academic year 2024-25.
According to a statement by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), the application process for these scholarships is conducted online via the HEC portal, with the deadline set for May 10, 2024. Urging prospective applicants to carefully review all instructions, the HEC emphasized the importance of submitting complete online applications well before the deadline.
Notably, hard copies of applications are not required by the HEC at this initial stage of the process, streamlining the application procedure for aspiring scholars.
Eligibility criteria for the scholarship specify that applicants must be Pakistani or Azad Jammu and Kashmir nationals or permanent residents of Pakistan or AJK. However, individuals holding dual nationality are not eligible for this opportunity.
This initiative not only offers Pakistani students the chance to pursue higher education in Morocco but also fosters cultural exchange and strengthens bilateral ties between the two nations. With the application window open, aspiring scholars are encouraged to seize this opportunity for academic advancement and cross-cultural learning.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 1, 2024 Wednesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293.5 for buying and 296.5 for selling while British Pound hovers at 344.45 for buying, and 347.85 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.35.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.35
|280
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.35
|748.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40
|40.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|296.5
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.08
|913.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.33
|58.93
|NewZealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.25
|168.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.32
|25.62
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.99
|730.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.64
|308.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.52
|7.67
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.45
|347.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179.2
|181
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.