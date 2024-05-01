Search

Morocco scholarships for Pakistani students 2024-25: Check eligibility

Web Desk
07:05 PM | 1 May, 2024
scholarships to Pakistani students

Morocco's Agency of International Cooperation (AMCI) has extended a generous opportunity to students in Pakistan by announcing scholarships for undergraduate, master’s, and PhD programs at the country's public institutions for the academic year 2024-25.

Application Process

According to a statement by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), the application process for these scholarships is conducted online via the HEC portal, with the deadline set for May 10, 2024. Urging prospective applicants to carefully review all instructions, the HEC emphasized the importance of submitting complete online applications well before the deadline.

Notably, hard copies of applications are not required by the HEC at this initial stage of the process, streamlining the application procedure for aspiring scholars.

Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility criteria for the scholarship specify that applicants must be Pakistani or Azad Jammu and Kashmir nationals or permanent residents of Pakistan or AJK. However, individuals holding dual nationality are not eligible for this opportunity.

This initiative not only offers Pakistani students the chance to pursue higher education in Morocco but also fosters cultural exchange and strengthens bilateral ties between the two nations. With the application window open, aspiring scholars are encouraged to seize this opportunity for academic advancement and cross-cultural learning.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

