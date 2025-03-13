Psl 10 Trophy Unveiled In Unique Ceremony In Arabian Sea

KARACHI – The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 trophy was unveiled in a unique ceremony in the Arabian Sea.

According to reports, the trophy has been named “The Luminara Trophy.” In a dramatic reveal, a professional diver, with the support of the Pakistan Navy, retrieved the trophy from the deep sea, symbolizing a hidden treasure, and handed it over to the PSL stakeholders.

The trophy is crafted from silver and adorned with over 22,000 zircon stones.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi stated that the trophy represents the league’s shining legacy and its bright future.

HBL PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer added that the league has always been a deep reservoir of talent, resilience, and sportsmanship.