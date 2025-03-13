Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

High-level security conference pledges to thwart all attempts to destabilise Pakistan

QUETTA – The participants of a high-level security conference held in Quetta today have expressed the resolve that every attempt to destabilize Pakistan will be met with the full force of the state.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Federal Minister for Planning, Minister of Information, Governor and Chief Minister Balochistan, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, along with senior civil and military officials and leaders and representatives of political parties, attended the high level security conference.

During the briefing, participants were comprehensively apprised of the prevailing security situation in Balochistan, ongoing counterterrorism efforts and an update on the successful conduct of recent operation related to Jaffar Express.

The participants reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering resolve to uphold a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The leaders and representatives of political parties, Federal and Provincial Ministers, Government officials and the attendees of the conference unanimously condemned the barbaric act of terrorism against Jaffar Express and offered Fateha for the Shuhada of the attack, honoring their ultimate sacrifice.

The participants emphasized that Pakistan’s Armed Forces have already taken swift and decisive action, rescuing hostages and neutralizing the terrorists’ nefarious ambitions. Those responsible, along with their facilitators, will be hunted down and eliminated without hesitation or mercy.

While interacting with members of the Balochistan Assembly and politicians from across the political spectrum, Prime Minister Shehbaz sharif appreciated the resolve of political leaders and representatives against terrorist organizations and their commitment to legislating comprehensive long-term reforms and development plan for Balochistan.

The Prime Minister termed it an unforgivable atrocity. He asserted that such deliberate and inhumane acts against innocent civilians expose the true nature of these insurgents and shatter any pretense of legitimacy they claim.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to eradicating terrorism, the Prime Minister stated there will be no doubt that any attempt to destabilize our homeland through such treachery will be met with the full and unyielding might of our state.

He said it is not merely a battle against militant outfit, but a war against an ideology of lawlessness and despair.

The necessity of preventing inimical elements from vitiating the social space was also emphasized.

The Prime Minister also met with the brave participants, who conducted the operation against the terrorists and lauded the bravery and professionalism of the Security Forces. He assured the bereaved families of the Shuhada of the state’s full support and reiterated that the sacrifices of martyrs will not be in vain.

Later, the Prime Minister and Chief of Army Staff visited the Combined Military Hospital Quetta, where they met the injured victims and affected families.

Earlier, upon his arrival in Quetta, the Prime Minister was warmly received by the Chief Minister of Balochistan and the Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir.

