Search

Pakistan

Islamabad court converts Imran Khan’s non-bailable arrest warrants into bailable in judge threatening case

08:18 PM | 24 Mar, 2023
Islamabad court converts Imran Khan’s non-bailable arrest warrants into bailable in judge threatening case
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – A court in the federal capital on Friday converted a non-bailable arrest warrant issued against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan into a bailable one in a case related to issuing threats to a female judge while addressing a public gathering last year.

Additional Sessions Judge Faizan Haider Gilani pronounced the verdict hours after he had reserved it on PTI’s chief petition seeking an extension of the suspension of the arrest warrant.

In his arguments, prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi had pleaded the court to make the PTI chief bound to appear in court at a future date.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Gohar Ali requested the court to hear his client's case on March 30, as the PTI chief would be appearing in a local court in the Toshakhana case on the same date. He said he would submit a plea in a civil court to change the date on the arrest warrant from March 29 to March 30.

Addressing the lawyer, judge Gilani replied: "It’s strange that you are requesting for March 30 while the date mentioned on the arrest warrant is March 29”.

The prosecutor said that arguments should be given on the merits of the Khan’s petition for the suspension of the arrest warrant.

Lawyer Gohar Ali, however, again requested the court to extend the order regarding suspension of arrest warrants till March 30. The judge remarked that the court can issue any verdict on March 29.

At this, lawyer Ali said that the warrants related to the Toshakhana case are also suspended till March 30.

The judge then asked whether Imran Khan had ever appeared before the court in the case. The prosecutor said that the PTI chief had never attended the hearing of the case, adding that Lawyer Gohar Ali had also not submitted a power of attorney in the woman judge threatening case.

The court reserved its decision on the request of Imran Khan's legal team. After a break, the court decided to convert Imran Khan's non-bailable warrant into a bailable warrant. The judge also disposed of PTI's  plea regarding suspension of warrant.

LHC extends Imran Khan’s protective bail in five cases till March 27

Pakistan

LHC extends Imran Khan’s protective bail in five cases till March 27

05:34 PM | 24 Mar, 2023

IHC reserves verdict on FIA’s plea seeking cancelation of Imran Khan’s bail in Prohibited Funding Case

03:05 PM | 22 Mar, 2023

Pakistan might ban Imran Khan-led PTI ahead of next general elections, says Zalmay Khalilzad

10:57 AM | 22 Mar, 2023

Three Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in DI Khan ambush: ISPR

07:30 PM | 21 Mar, 2023

US-Pakistan Innovation Expo 2023 concludes in Islamabad

06:05 PM | 21 Mar, 2023

'Imran Khan good at making stories,' report quotes Gen (r) Bajwa as saying

10:42 PM | 23 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Islamabad court converts Imran Khan’s non-bailable arrest warrants ...

08:18 PM | 24 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – March 24, 2023

08:18 AM | 24 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 24, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 24, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.2 286
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.4 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 187 189.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.55 757.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207.2
China Yuan CNY 40.91 41.31
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.17
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.92 36.27
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 919.22 928.22
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.66 178.66
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.63
Omani Riyal OMR 731.97 739.97
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.43 78.13
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 305.12 307.62
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 24 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,730.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Karachi PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Islamabad PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Peshawar PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Quetta PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Sialkot PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Attock PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Gujranwala PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Jehlum PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Multan PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Bahawalpur PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Gujrat PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Nawabshah PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Chakwal PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Hyderabad PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Nowshehra PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Sargodha PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Faisalabad PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Mirpur PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: