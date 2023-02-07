Ayesha Omar educates fans on eating healthy diet

Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar is a household name in this country. An extremely talented and marvellously diverse actress; Omar has established a career in the Urdu television industry and is the recipient of several accolades.

She is one of the few celebrities from South Asian countries who never shies away from keeping things transparent, especially her lifestyle.

She has taken a unique approach to treat herself, choosing to invest in her body and health rather than luxury items like branded shoes and bags. She believes in maintaining a balanced diet that is unprocessed and free of chemicals and is now advocating for this way of eating in Karachi. Instead of going on extreme diets, the Bulbulay star prioritizes a healthy lifestyle that nourishes her body.

On her Instagram, actress Ayesha Omar, 41, shared her travel diet and wrote a message educating her followers. She said "No guys. Contrary to what you think, I don’t starve and I definitely don’t just eat ghaas phoos (leaves and grass). I lift weights and live a very active life and it’s not possible to do that without eating a balanced diet. I love to eat. I love what I eat. And I eat to live, well!

It’s extremely sad and unfortunate that we have very few places that serve clean, unprocessed, chemical/hormone/pesticide/toxin-free food, made with local produce and ingredients, and affordable for most, in Pakistan. So I’m working on a concept with someone to make this possible in Karachi! InshAllah! ????????✌????

My palette comprises of all kinds of seafood, chicken (organic) and lean meat, along with ample veggies, nuts, seeds, berries and fruits. But I try to stay away from processed, over-cooked and def junk food, along with refined sugar, gluten and dairy. I try to eat fresh and clean food. Not too spicy or overcooked in processed seed oils. I cook my food in coconut oil or desi ghee. Every single day, I’m deeply grateful that I’m able to afford good quality food and high-quality organic vitamins and supplements and most of my earnings go into travelling and procuring good quality food and supplements. I’m not one to care about expensive branded shoes and bags or jewellery and clothes. I’d rather spend on my body and health. But that’s getting impossible with the rupee devaluation and we must try and find everything in-country.

Just a peak into my travel diet. All these photos have been taken by me and all these yummy things have also been consumed by me. Alhamdulillah. I totally understand that all this looks very expensive but it’s actually not. It’s just presented beautifully. One should be consuming 60-70% Raw food (keeping the gorgeous colours of Nature intact) and make our plates look beautiful."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

On the work front, Omar will next be seen in Dhai Chaal and Money Back Guarantee.