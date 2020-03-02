Ayeza Khan slams rumours of being harassed at the airport
Asma Malik
01:46 PM | 2 Mar, 2020
KARACHI - Ayeza Khan’s character Mehwish in Meray Paas Tum Ho has received major online backlash in recent times. Although Ayeza has done a few negative characters before, she hadn’t gone all out and done a vamp-like Mehwish, who valued nothing over her materialistic desires.

The drama became a hit and Mehwish’s character received a lot of hate. In fact, people became so involved in Meray Paas Tum Ho that Ayeza Khan received a lot of hate mail as well after she ditched Danish for a wealthier man.

Meray pass tum ho! The - End

In a recent turn of events, even after the drama has ended, a post was shared by Galaxy Lollywood, that showed someone stating how he had witnessed Ayeza Khan being harassed at the airport where people kept calling her a “Dou takkay ki aurat.” However, on the same note, Ayeza Khan denied having been harassed at all. Replying to the same post, Ayeza stated, that it had been nothing but a farce.

Responding to the matter, Ayeza stated that what the man had said had been nothing but a farce because all she had received was love, respect and warmth from the audience. Ayeza also said that she had been surprised at the bloggers and people who had been sharing the tweet without confirming it with her.

“I am an actor and I play characters and I will keep playing different characters in the future,” said Ayeza thanking the audience for all the love and praise she had been receiving and had received as Mehwish.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section below.

