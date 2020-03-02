OIC envoy for Jammu, Kashmir arrives in Pakistan on five-day visit today

ISLAMABAD - Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General's Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir Yousef M Al Dobeay is paying a five-day visit to Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir from today (Monday).

According to media details, the OIC envoy will be leading a six-member delegation which will be briefed on the deteriorating human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Special Envoy and his accompanying delegation members will visit the Line of Control (LoC) to get first-hand knowledge about the loss of lives and property caused by the indiscriminate firing of the Indian forces.

The Special Envoy's visit is of particular significance in the backdrop of India's unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019 and the strong message on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute contained in the Resolutions and Communiqués of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers and Summit meetings, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The OIC has extended its steadfast support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the inalienable right to self-determination.

The Kashmiris and the people of Pakistan value OIC's role in espousing the cause of Jammu and Kashmir at the international level.