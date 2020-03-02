Madonna left in tears, struggling to walk after fall during Paris concert
Web Desk
02:42 PM | 2 Mar, 2020
Madonna left in tears, struggling to walk after fall during Paris concert
Share

PARIS - American pop singer Madonna has cancelled a Sunday (yesterday) night concert in Paris because of an injury, the concert hall where she was due to perform announced.

"We regret to inform you that tonight's Madame X concert at the Grand Rex is cancelled as a result of ongoing injuries," said a message at the venue's website.

The Paris daily Le Parisien reported that Madonna had suffered torn ligaments in a knee and had struggled during Thursday's concert before bursting into tears. The Grand Rex did not say whether the 61-year-old star would be able to perform her other shows booked there.

Madonna arrived in the French capital on February 22 and was scheduled to perform at the Grand Rex until March 11. The tour started in New York in September, and after dates in the United States moved to Europe with dates in Lisbon and London. Paris is the last stop on the tour.

Get well soon! 

More From This Category
How the Best Lipstick Brands Could Be “Not So ...
06:00 PM | 2 Mar, 2020
Madonna left in tears, struggling to walk after ...
02:42 PM | 2 Mar, 2020
Salman Khan celebrates 30 million followers on ...
02:37 PM | 2 Mar, 2020
Ayeza Khan slams rumours of being harassed at the ...
01:46 PM | 2 Mar, 2020
Sadia Ghaffar ties the knot with Hassan Hayat Khan
01:09 PM | 2 Mar, 2020
I haven’t quit acting, will work in projects ...
12:47 PM | 2 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
How the Best Lipstick Brands Could Be “Not So Best”
06:00 PM | 2 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr