Salman Khan celebrates 30 million followers on Instagram with quirky video
Asma Malik
02:37 PM | 2 Mar, 2020
Salman Khan celebrates 30 million followers on Instagram with quirky video
Share

MUMBAI - Bollywood superstar Salman Khan now has 30 million followers on Instagram and he made a ‘thank you video’ for his growing fan base.

Sharing a boomerang video of himself thanking his fans, Khan, who has been entertaining the audience since the eighties, wrote: “Ouii ma 30 million! (Oh my, 30m) Thank u all! [sic]”.

Here is the post:

View this post on Instagram

Ouii ma 30 million! Thank u all!

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

Fans in return have left him comments like: “Love you Salman khan”, “Ohoo swag” and “m ur biggest fan sir @beingsalmankhan I love uh”. After wrapping up shooting for ‘Bigg Boss 13’ as its host, the superstar’s next movie will be ‘Radhe’. It will see an Eid 2020 release and will feature actress Disha Patani opposite him.

View this post on Instagram

Grand Finale #BiggBoss

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

The actor had also made an announcement of his next project after ‘Radhe’. ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ will be a collaboration between Salman and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala.

View this post on Instagram

💪🏼 #dabangg3 #throwback

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates. 

More From This Category
How the Best Lipstick Brands Could Be “Not So ...
06:00 PM | 2 Mar, 2020
Madonna left in tears, struggling to walk after ...
02:42 PM | 2 Mar, 2020
Salman Khan celebrates 30 million followers on ...
02:37 PM | 2 Mar, 2020
Ayeza Khan slams rumours of being harassed at the ...
01:46 PM | 2 Mar, 2020
Sadia Ghaffar ties the knot with Hassan Hayat Khan
01:09 PM | 2 Mar, 2020
I haven’t quit acting, will work in projects ...
12:47 PM | 2 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
How the Best Lipstick Brands Could Be “Not So Best”
06:00 PM | 2 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr