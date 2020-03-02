Salman Khan celebrates 30 million followers on Instagram with quirky video
Share
MUMBAI - Bollywood superstar Salman Khan now has 30 million followers on Instagram and he made a ‘thank you video’ for his growing fan base.
Sharing a boomerang video of himself thanking his fans, Khan, who has been entertaining the audience since the eighties, wrote: “Ouii ma 30 million! (Oh my, 30m) Thank u all! [sic]”.
Here is the post:
Fans in return have left him comments like: “Love you Salman khan”, “Ohoo swag” and “m ur biggest fan sir @beingsalmankhan I love uh”. After wrapping up shooting for ‘Bigg Boss 13’ as its host, the superstar’s next movie will be ‘Radhe’. It will see an Eid 2020 release and will feature actress Disha Patani opposite him.
The actor had also made an announcement of his next project after ‘Radhe’. ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ will be a collaboration between Salman and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala.
Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.
- PSL 2020 – Match 16: Quetta Gladiators take on Lahore Qalandars10:01 AM | 3 Mar, 2020
- Sri Lanka's president dissolves parliament09:54 AM | 3 Mar, 2020
- Hindu yatris 'forced by Indian agencies to give anti-Pakistan ...09:02 AM | 3 Mar, 2020
- Usmanullah Khan: Body of late Olympian boxer repatriated to Pakistan ...08:48 AM | 3 Mar, 2020
- Coronavirus: Global death toll crosses 3,000 as US reports six ...08:39 AM | 3 Mar, 2020
- Madonna left in tears, struggling to walk after fall during Paris ...02:42 PM | 2 Mar, 2020
- Salman Khan celebrates 30 million followers on Instagram with quirky ...02:37 PM | 2 Mar, 2020
- Ayeza Khan slams rumours of being harassed at the airport01:46 PM | 2 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019