Indian lawyer caught canoodling with woman during virtual court hearing
Share
CHENNAI – A court in India launched suo motu criminal contempt proceedings against a lawyer for canoodling with a woman during the course of virtual hearing of a case.
The viral video shows advocate R.D. Santhana Krishnan engaging in eroticism with the woman during the hearing presided over by Madras High Court’s Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan, according to Indian media reports.
Following the intimate incident, the court bench remarked that such inappropriate behaviour could not be tolerated, adding: “This court cannot afford to be a mute spectator and turn a Nelson’s eye when such brazen vulgarity is publicly displayed amidst court proceedings,” The Print reported.
Earlier, The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry suspended the advocate for ‘improper behaviour’ and launched disciplinary proceedings against him.
“RD Santhana Krishnan, an advocate from here, was prevented from practising as an advocate in all courts, tribunals and other authorities in India either in his name or in any assumed name till the disposal of the disciplinary proceedings pending against him for his alleged indecent behaviour,” a press release from the bar said.
The court also ordered the Crime Branch-CID to register an FIR against the suspect, saying that, prima facie, the lawyer violated the IT Act, 2000, and other penal laws. It also ordered the Chennai City Commissioner of Police to stop the circulation of the video on social media.
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Taliban dissolve Afghanistan’s election commission10:22 PM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Soldier martyred during crossfire with terrorists in North Waziristan09:11 PM | 25 Dec, 2021
- 'If you can hold talks with Taliban, why not with Altaf Hussain?' ...08:35 PM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Indian lawyer caught canoodling with woman during virtual court ...07:43 PM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Taliban govt dismisses hundreds of members in ‘clean the ranks’ ...07:18 PM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Merry Christmas - Celebrities send best wishes to Christians06:15 PM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Hareem Shah shares details of how she married Bilal Shah07:00 PM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Sushmita Sen breaks up with 29-year-old boyfriend08:35 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021