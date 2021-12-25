Indian lawyer caught canoodling with woman during virtual court hearing

CHENNAI – A court in India launched suo motu criminal contempt proceedings against a lawyer for canoodling with a woman during the course of virtual hearing of a case.

The viral video shows advocate R.D. Santhana Krishnan engaging in eroticism with the woman during the hearing presided over by Madras High Court’s Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan, according to Indian media reports.  

Following the intimate incident, the court bench remarked that such inappropriate behaviour could not be tolerated, adding: “This court cannot afford to be a mute spectator and turn a Nelson’s eye when such brazen vulgarity is publicly displayed amidst court proceedings,” The Print reported.

Earlier, The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry suspended the advocate for ‘improper behaviour’ and launched disciplinary proceedings against him.

“RD Santhana Krishnan, an advocate from here, was prevented from practising as an advocate in all courts, tribunals and other authorities in India either in his name or in any assumed name till the disposal of the disciplinary proceedings pending against him for his alleged indecent behaviour,” a press release from the bar said.

The court also ordered the Crime Branch-CID to register an FIR against the suspect, saying that, prima facie, the lawyer violated the IT Act, 2000, and other penal laws. It also ordered the Chennai City Commissioner of Police to stop the circulation of the video on social media.

