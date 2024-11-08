TikToker Minahil Malik’s another old video goes viral

LAHORE – An old dance video of Minahil Malik has gone viral on social media following a scandal over a leaked MMS video, which she has denied.

Minahil Malik recently made the headlines after her alleged private video hit the social media. The footage reportedly showed a woman believed to be Minahil engaging in intimate moments with a friend.

Later, the TikTok star responded to the alleged video, calling it fake, or doctored. The victim also asked fans to support her as she filed complaint with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Amid backlash, she took to social media and announced quitting social media. “It’s hard to say goodbye. No fights. Spread love. I’m leaving. I will miss you. I love you. Take care,” she said.

As the TikToker has announced leaving the social media, an old dance video of her has gone viral on social media.

The 30-year-old can be seen showcasing her energetic dance moves to Megan Thee Stallion’s song, “Mamushi”.

Thousands of people have watched her dance video, following the MMS video controversy.