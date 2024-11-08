Punjab police constable kills inspector for marking absence in Farooqabad

SHEIKHUPURA – A constable of Punjab Police killed his senior officer for marking his absent from duty during routine check in Farooqabad.

Reports said the two police officers engaged in a dispute during a duty check at the Farooqabad Police Headquarters.

During the altercation, the constable named Muhammad Tahir killed the inspector, identified as Muhammad Afzal, and then committed suicide.

Constable Tahir was assigned duty outside the Principal’s Office at the PC Training School. When Security Officer Inspector Afzal checked, the constable was absent from duty.

The inspector recorded the constable’s absence in the logbook, which led to a heated arguments between them.