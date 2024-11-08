Sections of motorways closed for traffic due to fog

LAHORE – Authorities have closed several sections of motorways due to thick smog in order avoid any untoward situation.

An official told media that Motorway M-2 from Lahore to Sheikhupura has been closed due to fog, and Motorway M-3 from Lahore to Jaranwala is also closed.

Motorway M-4 from Gojra to Abdul Hakeem and Motorway M-3 from Faizpur to Drahkana have been closed due to low visibility amid smog

On the other hand, the intensity of smog continues to remain high in various cities of Punjab, including Lahore and Multan.

Meanwhile, Lahore continues to top of the list of the world’s most polluted cities for several days. According to Swiss monitoring agency, IQAir, the air quality index in the Punjab capital city recorded at 738 which hazardous for people.

PM2.5 concentration in Lahore is currently 89 times the WHO annual air quality guideline value, posing threat to health of citizens.

In Lahore, hospitals saw surge in respiratory issues, affecting thousands, mostly young people and old ones. With the air quality deemed hazardous, medical professionals have advised residents to stay indoors and wear masks when going outside, as the city’s atmosphere has become increasingly difficult to breathe in.

The provincial authorities also shut down all educational institutions in Lahore and other affected districts for next 10 days. Schools in the affected areas will shift to online classes during this period to minimize exposure to the harmful air.