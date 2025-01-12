PTI’s negotiation committee heads to Adiala Jail for crucial meeting with Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD – Jailed prime minister Imran Khan’s meeting with the Negotiation Committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

The negotiation committee members will share key details with incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan at Adiala Jail as the government agreed to facilitate the meeting.

Committee member Faisal Chaudhry confirmed that the team is prepared to proceed once they receive all required permissions. Sahibzada Hamid Raza said the PTI and allied parties’ negotiation committee will meet Imran Khan at 2:30 PM, with all members already en route to Islamabad.

This meeting comes as part of ongoing efforts to engage in dialogue and negotiations with Sahrif led government.

After the second round of negotiations, the PTI negotiation committee requested “unmonitored and unhindered” access to Imran Khan, but the government did not approve this earlier week. The government linked the meeting to PTI’s written demands and raised concerns about the jail manual’s restrictions on surveillance.

PTI leaders Omar Ayub and Asad Qaiser contacted National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to request a meeting with Imran Khan, and the speaker relayed message to the government. Tensions between PTI, the government, and the establishment worsened since Imran Khan’s imprisonment, leading to violent protests and government crackdowns.