Punjab Secretary Education clears air amid reports of Extension in School Winter Holidays

LAHORE – Winter Vacations for school students officially ended on January 10, 2025, and it prompted rumors about extension in holidays due to cold weather.

Parents and school-going students were confused as a notification surfaced online, suggesting that holidays have been extended till January 18, 2025 amid an extreme weather system.

Amid rumors on WhatsApp and other social sites, Secretary of Education Khalid Nazir Watoo turned down reports of extension in winter holidays for students, cleaning the air that notifications being shared online regarding extension of holidays is FAKE.

Watoo confirmed that schools will reopen as scheduled on January 13, 2025, Monday and urged parents not to get information from social platforms. He emphasized that the Education Department communicates any official updates or announcements through its official social media platforms.

Watto also advised parents and other stakeholders to rely solely on the official “School Education Department Punjab” page for accurate and timely information.