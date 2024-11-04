Six terrorists gunned down in KP operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – The security forces eliminated six terrorists in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said ISPR.

According to the military’s media wing, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by security forces in the general area Dosali, North Waziristan. During the operation, the own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and one of the terrorists Ahmed Shah Intizar was killed.

In another incident, movement of terrorists, who were trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in general area Khamrang, South Waziristan. Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, five terrorists were killed, while three others suffered injuries.

The security forces are determined and remain committed to securing its borders and eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country.