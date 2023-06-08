Search

Two policemen martyred in Swat

Web Desk 12:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2023
SWAT – Officials confirmed on Thursday morning that two policemen were shot dead in Mingora, Swat by unidentified gunmen.

The outlawed militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has intensified its attacks on security forces since ending the ceasefire with Islamabad in November of the previous year.

In response, Pakistani security forces have escalated their operations against militants in their efforts to eradicate the menace of terrorism, which had been significantly diminished in the recent past.

The victims, Constables Umra Khan and Ashraf Ali, were shot near Mingora’s Sabzi Mandi area during the morning hours. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

After securing the area, the police initiated a search operation and apprehended two “suspects” from the vicinity.

The police have also received reports of three armed attackers, involved in the shooting, who are currently on the loose. Measures are being taken to apprehend them.

This incident in Swat follows an attack on a police post in Sarband area of Peshawar on Tuesday night, following the killing of a militant in Matani.

Both sides engaged in heavy gunfire as the alert police officers retaliated, but no casualties were reported among the law enforcement personnel.

Some reports indicate that a rocket was fired at the remote post.

