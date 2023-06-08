Search

Budget 2023-24Pakistan

How much increase Pakistan government employees will get in Budget 2023-24?

12:58 PM | 8 Jun, 2023
How much increase Pakistan government employees will get in Budget 2023-24?

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is expected to increase the salaries of its employees by 30 percent in the wake of adhoc allowance while 20% increase is likely to be made in pensions of retired employees. 

Reports said that the finance ministry has prepared three recommendations regarding increase in salaries and pensions of the government employees as federal budget for fiscal year 2023-24 will be unveiled tomorrow (June 9).

As per the first recommendation, the ministry has proposed 100% increase in wake medical and convince allowance besides increasing the salary by 10%. It has also recommended 100% increase in the medical allowance and 10% increase in salaries of retired employees. 

Reports said there would be no additional burden on the government if this suggestion is approved. 

The second recommendation has proposed 25% increase in salaries of all employees from Grade1 to 22 and 15% increase in pensions. 

According to the third recommendation, 30% increase would be made in salaries of employees from grade1 to 16 while officers of grade 17 and above would get 20% increase. It has proposed 50% increase in medical and convince allowance. It has also proposed 20% increase in pensions. 

All the three recommendations will be laid forth in the cabinet meeting for final decision. 

Finance ministry suggests 20% increase in salaries of government employees 

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis

