PML-N hints at electoral alliance with JKT-led group

02:08 PM | 8 Jun, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) has planned to make an electoral alliance with Jahangir Khan Tareen (JKT) group comprising those who have recently parted ways with PTI Chairman Imran Khan following the May 9 incidents. 

Attaullah Tarar, the spokesperson of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, told media on Thursday that his party had ideal relations with JKT, a former close aide of Imran Khan, adding that both will join hands to contest the elections. 

He also appreciated the people leaving the PTI and condemning the May 9 incidents when military installations were attacked by the angry supporters of Khan after his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case. 

He said that the PML-N would also try to adjust the PTI deserters if there is space within the party. 

Jahangir Khan Tareen is expected to announce a new political party amid uncertain political situation in the country. 

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis

