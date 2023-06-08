Pakistani rupee slightly strengthens against US dollar

KARACHI – Pakistan rupee registered slight increase against the US dollar in the interbank market a day after losing ground due to uncertainty in revival of the loan programme.

The greenback shed 7 paisas to reach Rs286.81 against the local currency in the interbank market. A day earlier, it gained 22 paisas against rupee.

https://twitter.com/StateBank_Pak/status/1666772156284555264

In the open market, the dollar witnessed an increase of Rs5 to settle at Rs305.