Pakistan, China and Iran hold first trilateral talks on counter terrorism in Beijing

ISLAMABAD – The first meeting of Pakistan-China-Iran Trilateral Consultation on counter terrorism and security was held in Beijing.

Abdul Hameed, Director General (Counter Terrorism), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, Bai Tian, Director General of the Department of External Security Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, and Seyed Rasoul Mosavi, Assistant to the Foreign Minister and Director General of South Asia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, led their respective delegations.

The delegations held detailed discussions on the regional security situation, particularly the threat of terrorism faced by the region.

Based on the outcome of these consultations, they decided to institutionalize the trilateral consultations on counter terrorism and security for which further details will be worked out.

Director General Abdul Hameed, the Head of Pakistan delegation, and Director General Syed Rasoul Mosavi, the Head of Iranian delegation, also called on Assistant Foreign Minister of China Nong Rong.