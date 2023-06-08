Search

Sports

Lionel Messi announces joining Inter Miami

Web Desk 02:38 PM | 8 Jun, 2023
Lionel Messi announces joining Inter Miami
Source: Instagram

Lionel Messi revealed in interviews with Spanish media on Wednesday that he will be signing with Inter Miami, a Major League Soccer team, as his next destination, choosing the United States over a potential reunion with Barcelona or a lucrative deal in Saudi Arabia.

The 35-year-old Argentine forward recently completed a two-season stint with Paris Saint-Germain, playing his final game for the club on Saturday. Prior to his time in Paris, Messi had spent the majority of his illustrious career at Barcelona before departing in 2021.

Messi explained that he didn’t want to wait for Barcelona to find a solution to their financial challenges, which had previously prevented them from keeping him, leading to an emotional departure. “I was afraid that it would happen again,” Messi told Spanish newspapers Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo.

He further stated, “I have made the decision to go to Miami. Although the deal is not 100 percent finalized, we have decided to continue our journey there. I had offers from other European teams, but I didn’t even consider them because my only intention in Europe was to go back to Barcelona. After winning the World Cup and not being able to return to Barca, I feel it’s time to experience football in a different way and enjoy my day-to-day life more in the MLS.”

With PSG confirming Messi’s departure this week, the football world was eagerly awaiting his decision. Inter Miami, co-owned by former England international David Beckham and established in 2018, recently dismissed coach Phil Neville and temporarily appointed Argentine Javier Morales in his place as the team currently sits at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

Lionel Messi expected to join Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal after PSG farewell

05:55 PM | 4 Jun, 2023

Babar, Rizwan address event in Urdu before joining Harvard programme

10:32 PM | 1 Jun, 2023

ICC announces teams for World Test Championship 2023

09:30 PM | 30 May, 2023

Babar Azam addresses Islamic convention in US after joining Harvard Business School

03:50 PM | 29 May, 2023

Shaheen Afridi announces death of grandmother in a heartfelt post

01:09 PM | 13 May, 2023

Messi to play for Saudi Arabia

11:16 PM | 13 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

US dollar gains ground against Pakistani rupee in interbank, open ...

02:59 PM | 8 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 8, 2023

08:45 AM | 8 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 8, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 08, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 298.5 301
Euro EUR 317 320
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 370
U.A.E Dirham AED 82 83
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.7 79.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.46 767.46
Canadian Dollar CAD 227 230
China Yuan CNY 40.28 40.68
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.4 36.75
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.06
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.09 937.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.94 62.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.16 175.16
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.88 26.18
Omani Riyal OMR 742.38 750.38
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.38 79.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 222.5 225
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.65
Swiss Franc CHF 313.87 316.35
Thai Bhat THB 8.21 8.36

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 8, 2023

Gold Rate Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,500 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,006 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,623.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 226,500 PKR 2125

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: