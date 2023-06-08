Lionel Messi announces joining Inter Miami

Lionel Messi revealed in interviews with Spanish media on Wednesday that he will be signing with Inter Miami, a Major League Soccer team, as his next destination, choosing the United States over a potential reunion with Barcelona or a lucrative deal in Saudi Arabia.

The 35-year-old Argentine forward recently completed a two-season stint with Paris Saint-Germain, playing his final game for the club on Saturday. Prior to his time in Paris, Messi had spent the majority of his illustrious career at Barcelona before departing in 2021.

Messi explained that he didn’t want to wait for Barcelona to find a solution to their financial challenges, which had previously prevented them from keeping him, leading to an emotional departure. “I was afraid that it would happen again,” Messi told Spanish newspapers Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo.

He further stated, “I have made the decision to go to Miami. Although the deal is not 100 percent finalized, we have decided to continue our journey there. I had offers from other European teams, but I didn’t even consider them because my only intention in Europe was to go back to Barcelona. After winning the World Cup and not being able to return to Barca, I feel it’s time to experience football in a different way and enjoy my day-to-day life more in the MLS.”

With PSG confirming Messi’s departure this week, the football world was eagerly awaiting his decision. Inter Miami, co-owned by former England international David Beckham and established in 2018, recently dismissed coach Phil Neville and temporarily appointed Argentine Javier Morales in his place as the team currently sits at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.