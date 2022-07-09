Covid-19: Pakistan reports seven deaths, 732 fresh cases

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported seven deaths and 732 new cases of Covid-19 in last 24 hours, with positivity ratio reaching 3.41 percent.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) in its update on Saturday said that overall death toll has surged to 30,420. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,542,377.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded 158. Pakistan conducted a total of 22,568 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 159 patients have recovered from the contagious virus.

Earlier this week, Pakistan’s top monitoring body on the Covid virus issued new guidelines for Eidul Adha, urging masses to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent contagious infection.

The National Command and Operation Centre on Tuesday rolled out fresh guidelines to curb the spread of the novel disease during Eid prayer and Qurbani. The SOPs place special emphasis on wearing facial masks, social distancing, and avoiding shaking hands during the upcoming festival.

The notification cited that Eid prayers should be organized in open spaces under stringent Covid protocols. It said if there is no option but to offer them in indoor spaces, then all windows should be kept open for ventilation.

It added that prayer venues should have two to three prayer sessions with staggered timings to enable maximum people to offer prayers within Covid protocols. NCOC also called on elderly and young children not to attend prayer sessions.

The top body on novel virus also mentioned that efforts should be made to encourage collective and online Qurbani through public, private and community organisations, while ensuring adherence to Covid-19 protocols.