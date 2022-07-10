Punjab CM hints at cutting fuel prices as global oil rates fall

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said that the incumbent government will cut fuel prices in the coming days.

Speaking to the media in Lahore on Sunday, CM Hamza said nobody can stop the coalition government to provide relief to the masses, adding that the premier will soon announce reduction in prices of petroleum products.

The senior PML-N leader made the statement days after announcing free electricity scheme for lifeline consumers, which was later suspended by the Election Commission of Pakistan until July 17 in light of by-polls for 20 vacant seats of the provincial assembly.

Hamza again mentioned that his government’s free electricity scheme will benefit millions of people who consume less than 100 units per month.

He added that the PML-N, during its last stint in power, had put Pakistan on the right path, saying the destruction was caused by the ousted government.