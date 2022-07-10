'Goodwill gesture': PM Shehbaz extends wishes to President Arif Alvi on Eidul-Adha

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday extended Eidul-Adha greetings to President Dr. Arif Alvi in a move that garnered praise.

During the telephonic conversation, senior PML-N and PTI leaders expressed good wishes for each other on this auspicious occasion. President Alvi also reciprocated Eid greetings to the Prime Minister.

This is not the first interaction between the two as earlier PM Sharif held a meeting with President Dr Alvi in April this year. Both leaders exchanged views on the current political and economic situation of the country.

Earlier in the day, President Arif Alvi offered Eid prayers in his Karachi hometown at the Tooba Masjid.

In his Eid message, he affirmed brotherhood, selflessness and empathy for the destitute to emerge as a strong nation. “I pray to Allah Almighty to accept the Ibadah, Haj and sacrifices of the Pakistani nation and the Muslim Ummah. Amen!”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered Eid prayers at his family residence in the provincial capital. In his message, the premier urged the masses to pay special attention to the needy and poor to truly realise the spirit of sacrifice.

Other leaders also urged Pakistanis to revive the spirit of sacrifice, help the poor and needy and follow precautionary measures against the novel virus.