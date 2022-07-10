PM Shehbaz exchanges Eid greetings with Iranian president, vows to boost ties at 'all levels'
04:27 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday held a telephone call with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and appreciated the neighboring country’s support to Islamabad on the Kashmir issue.

A report of state broadcaster said Sharif and Raisi exchanged Eid greetings and views on bilateral matters.

Underscoring the significance of historic ties between the two countries, PM Shehbaz said they were defined by geographic proximity, shared history and mutual understanding.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to boost ties with Iran in all areas of mutual cooperation, including trade, energy, electricity and people-to-people contact.

Furthermore, the premier conveyed to the Iranian president that the early convening of a joint economic commission to further strengthen economic linkages.

He mentioned that border sustenance markets along the Pakistan-Iran frontiers would soon become operational.

The Pakistani premier also thanked the Iranian leader for extending timely support and lending IL-76 aircraft to Pakistan for extinguishing forest fires in Balochistan.

In return, the Iranian President expressed gratitude to PM Shehbaz for his Eid felicitations and assured him of Iranian cooperation for further intensifying bilateral trade, particularly with regard to the provision of electricity to Balochistan’s Makran division.

The 61-year-old maintained that the current level of Tehran-Islamabad relations is not proportionate to the diverse capacities of the two sides, and that Iran is ready to expand bilateral relations, especially in energy and agricultural fields.

Both the dignitaries also invited each other to visit one another’s countries, per reports.

