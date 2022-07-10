Pakistani, Indian border forces exchange sweets in customary Eid greetings
LAHORE – Pakistan Rangers and the Indian border security force exchanged sweets at the Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of Eidul-Adha as a goodwill gesture.
The exchange of sweets was suspended in the last years in wake of the Covid pandemic and heightened hostilities between the two nuclear neighbors.
Besides the brief interaction at Attari-Wagah, Pakistani forces also exchange sweets and gifts with the border security force of Gujarat Frontier on the Indo-Pak international border in Gujarat and the Barmer district of Rajasthan.
BSF Gujarat Frontier exchanged sweets and greetings with Pakistan Rangers on Indo-Pakistan International borders of Gujarat state and Barmer district of Rajasthan, on #EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/dW5ZG9tVSb— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2022
The customary Eid greetings are a confidence-building measure that aimed to establish peace between the nuclear-armed neighbours.
Relations have been tense between the two countries since the revocation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s (IIOJK) special status by India. As a result, the tradition was put on hold for some time.
Earlier, Pakistan Rangers stopped the exchange after the Modi-led administration abrogated Article 370 in Indian-occupied Kashmir in 2019 however it was started again last year.
Besides the customary Eid greetings, forces from the neighboring countries also exchange gifts during other annual festivals like Diwali, Republic Day, and Independence Day.
