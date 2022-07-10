Teen pilot Mack Rutherford reaches Pakistan during solo round-world flight

KARACHI – A Belgian-British teenager pilot Mack Rutherford, who is on a quest to become the youngest person to fly around the world solo, landed his plane in Pakistan’s largest city Karachi on Saturday.

Mack Rutherford, who kicked off his journey near the Bulgarian capital Sofia in March, planned to clinch a Guinness World record which is currently held by compatriot Travis Ludlow.

The young flyer small airplane earlier planned to land in the South Asian county last week, he however delayed his journey due to bad weather. Mack planned to depart for the Indian city of Ahmedabad after a brief stay in Pakistan.

Speaking with a foreign publication, the famous pilot said he will now be able to carry on with his journey after making a landing in Pakistan.

After India, Mack will travel to China, South Korea, and Japan, from where he will travel to the US. The 17-year-old is trying to fly to 52 countries on five continents to break the record.

He was inspired by his sister, Zara Rutherford after she became the youngest woman to fly solo around the world.