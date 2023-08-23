WATCH: Umrah pilgrims battle wild wind in Makkah amid heavy rainfall

MAKKAH – Heavy rains and strong winds forced Umrah pilgrims and residents in holy city of Makkah to scramble for shelter on Tuesday.

The kingdom’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued an alert for Wednesday, saying the unstable weather conditions are likely to continue today.

Videos circulating on social media show the wild winds carrying away the pilgrims and cleaning staff in Masjidul Haram with different objects moving away freely.

Some clips shows the staff members at the Grand Mosque trying to stopping the large garbage baskets from being blow away in order to avoid any damage.

Another video shared by a social media page Harmain on X shows incredible lightning strike.

⛈️ ⚡ Thunderstorms & Lightening at Masjid Al Haram pic.twitter.com/jIeJULMbUq — ???????????????????????????????? (@HaramainInfo) August 22, 2023

It shows the lightning, which appeared purple in colour, hitting the Clock Tower, located near the Grand Mosque in Makkah.