Babar Azam remains world's No. 1 batter as ICC releases new ODI rankings

With a 94-ball 61 against Afghanistan in the first ODI in Hambantota, Imam-ul-Haq has moved up to third place in the ICC ODI rankings.

Babar Azam (880 rating points) leads South African hard-hitter Rassie van der Dussen (777), with Imam (752) closing in on second position after his 17th international ODI half-century.

After just two runs in the aforementioned game, he passed Fakhar Zaman, who slipped to fifth place. Although Babar Azam remains at the top of the rankings, he dropped six ratings points after being dismissed for a duck.

Shubman Gill of India (743 rating points) is in fourth position, ahead of Fakhar in fifth.

With a career-best five-wicket haul, fiery bowler Haris Rauf spearheaded a pace onslaught on Afghanistan and helped Pakistan thrash Afghanistan by 142 runs in the opening ODI.

By reducing Afghanistan to their second-lowest ODI total of 59 in a remarkable 19.2 overs with to Rauf's devastating 5-18 in 6.2 overs, the pacer moved up seven spots to the 36th position in the ODI bowling rankings and earned his most rating points to date (522).