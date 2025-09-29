12-year-old married girl ends life after consuming poison in KP

PESHAWAR – A tragic incident of child marriage and suicide reported from Damarai, Shangla where a 12-year-old married girl, Salima Bibi, died after allegedly consuming poisonous substance.

The girl had been married six months ago to her 10-year-old cousin, Inamullah. According to Station House Officer (SHO) Ali Hussain of Olandar police station, the incident took place within the jurisdiction of Olandar. Salima fell seriously ill after ingesting the poison and later lost her life.

Police reached scene immediately, but victim’s mother initially refused to hand over the body for a post-mortem. Eventually, the body was transferred to the District Headquarters Hospital in Alpuri for examination.

SHO Ali Hussain said the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the medical report, which will determine whether it was suicide or murder. He also confirmed that both children were minors Salima Bibi was 12, and her husband, Inamullah, was 10, making the marriage illegal.

Cops started investigation under Section 176 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to determine the circumstances of the girl’s death. SHO confirmed that a case will be filed against the cleric who conducted the marriage and all witnesses present at the ceremony.

Authorities have said that parents of both children will be arrested to ensure justice is served.