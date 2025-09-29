Scam Alert: Be aware of THESE Fake Traffic Challan SMS

KARACHI – Residents of country’s largest city Karachi are receiving text messages showing pending traffic challan. The message looked official, with a payment link attached.

Karachi Traffic Police issued warning to citizens regarding fraudulent SMS messages related to traffic fines. Authorities have confirmed that these misleading messages have no connection with any government agency and are being sent with the intent to deceive masses.

Traffic Police clarified that they do not send messages from personal numbers, and citizens should not trust any suspicious SMS claiming to be a traffic challan.

Officials urged residents to avoid making payments through unverified links or phone numbers. For any concerns or to verify the authenticity of a challan, citizens are advised to contact the official helpline at 1915.

Karachi Traffic Police stressed vigilance, saying such scams are becoming increasingly common and public awareness is crucial to prevent financial loss.