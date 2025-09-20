Punjab Traffic Violators to face fines up to Rs20,000, License Suspension

KARACHI – Authorities in Punjab are tightening noose around traffic violators, and is preparing to hit road offenders where it hurts most. Traffic police finalized proposal that, once approved by the Cabinet, will bring strict penalties across the province.
There will be hefty fines and license suspensions. Traffic police have finalized a summary, which, after approval from all relevant authorities, will be sent to the Cabinet Committee for final approval.
Under the new rules, a minimum fine of Rs 2,000 will be imposed for 25 types of violations, while maximum fines could reach Rs20,000. Each violation will also carry points deductions ranging from 2 to 4 points. Drivers accumulating 20 points in a year may face license suspension for 2 months to 1 year.
Current fines for minor violations range from Rs 100 to Rs 500, and only five violations presently carry fines up to Rs 2,000 under court orders. Major penalties will include:
-
Overspeeding: Rs 2,000–20,000, 4 points deducted
-
Traffic signal violation: Rs 2,000–15,000, 4 points deducted
-
Overloading: Rs 2,000–15,000, 4 points deducted
-
One-way violation: Rs 2,000–15,000, 4 points deducted
-
Rash driving: Rs 3,000–15,000, 4 points deducted
-
Use of pressure horn: Rs 2,000–10,000, 2 points deducted
Cabinet’s approval will allow implementation across Punjab. The existing manual challan system will be replaced with an electronic system to ensure transparency and efficiency.
Traffic authorities urge citizens to comply with the rules and set an example as responsible and law-abiding drivers.
