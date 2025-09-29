Journalist Imtiaz Mir dies following attempted assassination in Karachi

KARACHI – Senior journalist and television anchor Imtiaz Mir has died in a private hospital after battling for his life following a targeted gun attack in Malir last week.

He passed away on Sunday night while receiving treatment for severe injuries sustained during the assault. His death was confirmed by his brother and police.

Imtiaz Mir, affiliated with Metro News, was shot on the night of September 21 while returning home from work. The incident occurred near Kala Board, Malir, as he traveled along the National Highway toward his residence in Quaidabad, accompanied by his elder brother, Muhammad Saleh.

According to police reports, six armed men on two motorcycles intercepted their car and opened indiscriminate fire.

Mir suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the face and chest, while his brother sustained minor injuries. He was immediately taken to Liaquat National Hospital, where he remained in critical condition until his passing.

Riaz Ali, Imtiaz Mir’s brother and the complainant in the case, confirmed the journalist’s death to local media.

Police have registered a case against a man and his sons, citing an alleged land dispute in Thul Tehsil of Jacobabad as a possible motive.