Delhi institute manager Swami Chaitnayanand arrested over sexual harassment allegations

NEW DELHI – Swami Chaitnayanand Saraswati, the manager of Delhi’s Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management and Research (Sri SIIM), has been arrested from Agra in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh following allegations of sexual harassment.

Reports said a team from Delhi Police apprehended Chaitnayanand late at night from a hotel in the Tajganj area of Agra.

The institute has been under scrutiny for the past two months after several female students accused the manager, also known as Partha Sarthi, of sexual harassment.

The case gained significant attention after the Shringeri Peeth, police authorities, and the National Commission for Women (NCW) took notice of the allegations.

Delhi Police has so far questioned 32 female students regarding the matter. Out of these, 17 have accused Swami Chaitnayanand Saraswati of sexual harassment, use of inappropriate language, intimidation, and unwanted physical contact.

An FIR has been registered at the Vasant Kunj Police Station in Delhi under various sections of the BNS Act and the Indian Penal Code.

Additionally, police have seized a vehicle with fake diplomatic number plates, which is believed to belong to Swami Chaitnayanand Saraswati.