Pakistanis allowed to open Bank Accounts in Saudi Arabia after new changes?

RIYADH – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced foreign visitors can now open bank accounts in the Kingdom using a Visitor ID.

Saudi Central Bank stated that the Visitor ID, issued by the Ministry of Interior, will serve as an official identification document and can be verified through authorized digital platforms. This change allows banks to onboard new customers more efficiently and provide a smoother banking experience during their stay.

Central Bank said this update is part of periodic reviews of banking regulations, ensuring that procedures for opening and managing accounts remain up-to-date. The move is expected to promote financial inclusion, simplify banking operations, and support digital transformation initiatives within the Kingdom’s financial sector.

This step is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader effort to enhance visitor services and facilitate easy access to financial services for residents and tourists alike.