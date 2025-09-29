PSX surpasses 163,000 mark in historic first as bullish momentum continues

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its record-setting rally on Monday as investors are optimistic following various economic developments in the country.

During the intraday, the KSE-100 index 979.92 points to reach historic high of 163,236.92 points compared to previous close of 162,257 points.

After hitting the fresh high, investors took to short-term profit-taking, reducing the PSX gains to 224.92 points as the benchmark index hovers at 162,481 points at the time of reporting.

In its previous session on Friday, the KSE-1-00 recorded bullish trend, gaining 2,976.92 points, an increase of 1.87 percent, closing at 162,257.01 points.

A total of 1,714,917,163 shares valuing Rs.70.744 billion were traded during the day.

As many as 484 companies had transacted their shares in the stock market; 228 recorded gains and 230 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 26 remained unchanged.

In a game-changing development for the power sector, the federal government sealed a mammoth Rs1.225Tn financing deal with consortium of 18 banks, bolstering the investor confidence.

Furthermore, a recent meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and US President Donald Trump at the White House also strengthened the investor confidence.